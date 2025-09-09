Mariners' Leo Rivas: Resting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivas isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Rivas will receive a day to rest Tuesday after going 2-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored over his last five games. Jorge Polanco will cover second base in Rivas' absence while Mitch Garver serves as the DH.
