Gilbert (shoulder) is confirmed to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Heading into the week, Gilbert had been in line to start Tuesday, but the Mariners opted to flip him in the pitching schedule with Marco Gonzales after Gilbert felt muscle spasms in the scapula area while he was working out Sunday. Fortunately for Gilbert, the shoulder issue doesn't seem to have prevented him from making his between-starts bullpen session, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions while he returns to the hill Wednesday on seven days' rest.
