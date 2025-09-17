Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Earns fifth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert (5-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out five.
Gilbert was handed plenty of run support from the Mariners' offense and took advantage by attacking the zone to secure the win. After being chased for six runs in two innings against the Phillies on Aug. 18, the right-hander has largely settled back in, posting a 2.54 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 12.4 K/9 across 28.1 innings over his five starts since.
