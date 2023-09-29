Gilbert allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Gilbert was better than the line suggests -- two of the three hits he allowed were solo home runs to Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia. The Mariners got him off the hook with a walk-off win. Over six starts in September, Gilbert allowed 16 runs across 35.2 innings while adding a 36:8 K:BB in that span. He is presumably done for the regular season, ending at a 3.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 189:36 K:BB over a career-high 190.2 innings in 32 starts. Should the Mariners force their way into the playoffs, Gilbert would likely take the mound during the wild-card series.