Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Serving as 27th man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Sunday's game against the Mets in Williamsport, Pa.
Seattle is designating Mastrobuoni as its 27th man for the 2025 MLB Little League Classic, so he'll most likely head back to Tacoma once the contest in Williamsport is completed. Mastrobuoni isn't in the lineup for Sunday's contest but is capable of serving as an in-game replacement at multiple infield or outfield positions.
