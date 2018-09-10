Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in winning run
Cano went 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.
Cano brought in Mitch Haniger with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning to put Seattle up a run and secure the victory. The 35-year-old second baseman has a .286 average with 32 RBI on the season.
