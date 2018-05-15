Mariners' Robinson Cano: Slapped with 80-game suspension

Cano (finger) has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This is yet another brutal blow for the Mariners and Cano owners alike, as his suspension comes just days after he was diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. Given he can't serve any of the suspension while on the disabled list, the veteran second baseman will likely be sidelined into late-August or early-September, depending on when he comes of the shelf. Cano was on a tear before his season was derailed, as he was hitting .287/.385/.441 with four homers and 23 RBI through 39 games. The Mariners haven't announced their plans at second base with Cano out for the foreseeable future, but they could opt to shift Dee Gordon to the keystone if the club doesn't want to move forward with Gordon Beckham and Andrew Romine at second base.