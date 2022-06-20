Romo was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 39-year-old with the 86-mph fastball may have finally reached the end of his time as an effective major-league pitcher. In 14.1 innings this season, he's struggled to an 8.16 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while striking out just 16.9 percent of opposing batters. That line seemingly makes him unlikely to be claimed off waivers. Ken Giles (finger) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.