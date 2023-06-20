Locklear, the 58th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, owns a .311/.419/.572 slash line with 25 extra-base hits and 37 RBI across 217 plate appearances with High-A Everett.

Those numbers are partly constituted of a career-high 11 home runs, and Locklear has also added the first seven steals of his minor-league tenure for good measure. Locklear has also walked at an elevated 12.4 percent clip, while his 22.1 percent strikeout rate is only a tick higher than the 21.8 percent figure he carried with Single-A Modesto against a lower caliber of competition during the latter portion of the 2022 campaign. The 22-year-old's success with the AquaSox thus far appears to have him on a path to logging time at two different affiliates for the second time in as many professional seasons, as a move to Double-A Arkansas at some point this summer wouldn't be particularly surprising.