Navarreto re-signed Sunday with the Marlins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.
When Miami's depth at catcher was thinned during the 2020 season, Navarreto was called up from the alternate training site in late August to make his MLB debut. He ended up appearing in two games before being cast off the 40-man roster. Though Navarreto will get the opportunity to compete for the No. 2 catcher job with the big club in spring training, he's more likely to open the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Jacksonville or Double-A Pensacola.
