De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer scored in Monday's 9-6 victory over the Royals.
De La Cruz is up to eight homers this season, with three coming in his last 10 games. The 26-year-old outfielder has been hot for over a month now -- he's batting .342 since the start of May. Overall, De La Cruz is slashing .300/.351/.464 with 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and three stolen bases through 228 plate appearances this season.
