De la Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The 25-year-old has started three of the last five games, going 3-for-9 with four walks. De La Cruz is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year, but if he keeps getting on base he should see semi-consistent playing time on manager Don Mattingly's lineup cards, giving him some deep-league fantasy value.