De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz started the previous 31 games but will take a breather Sunday after he posted a .222/.258/.421 slash line during that span. Nick Gordon will receive a start in left field while batting seventh in the series finale versus Chicago.
