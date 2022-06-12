De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros.
A couple of errors from the Astros fueled the Marlins' rally in the seventh inning, which was capped off by De La Cruz's blast. He got the visitors within a run, but they failed to continue their momentum over the last two innings. The 25-year-old outfielder's only other homer of the season was back on April 19, and he's added just four doubles among his 23 hits this year. He's slashing .230/.291/.330 with 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base as mainly a reserve outfielder, though he could take on a starting role if Avisail Garcia's (hand) MRI reveals a significant injury.
