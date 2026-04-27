Marlins' Christopher Morel: Returns from injured list Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins activated Morel (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Morel is finally ready to make his Marlins debut after going down with a left oblique strain in late March. He participated in four rehab contests with Triple-A Jacksonville, going 3-for-14 with a 2:5 BB:K. Morel was slated to be Miami's primary first baseman before getting hurt, but it's unclear if he'll have as clear of a path to an everyday role now that he's healthy again. He'll face competition for reps at the position from Connor Norby, who will start at first base in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers while Morel is relegated to the bench.
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