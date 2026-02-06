Norby is expected to see some time in the outfield this spring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old heads into camp competing with Graham Pauley for the starting third base job, but Norby may be behind in that battle before he even reports to Jupiter. Pauley graded out as the superior defender at the hot corner last season, and even if the duo wind up in a platoon, Norby would be on the short end of it as a right-handed hitter. He also had trouble staying healthy in 2025, and shifting to a utility role might help him stay on the field. Norby did finish last season on a high note at the plate, slashing .293/.344/.500 over 58 plate appearances after returning in late August from wrist surgery, although even then he missed time in September due to a quad strain.