Robertson walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Robertson took a blown save his last time out, allowing three runs in an inning versus the Dodgers on Saturday. It appears that was just a blip on the radar, as he was in much better form Tuesday to pick up his 18th save in 23 chances this season. The veteran right-hander has allowed multiple runs three times over eight outings in August, but he's still at a 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB through 53 innings between the Mets and the Marlins this year.