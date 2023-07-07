Perez (5-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out seven.

After retiring only one batter in his last start while giving up six runs, Perez rebounded with six innings of one-run ball. Thursday's outing should allow fantasy managers to breathe a sigh of relief and rest assured that Perez's nightmare start was nothing more than a fluke. Outside of his horrific performance against Atlanta, he's given up less than two runs in every appearance since May 28 (seven starts) and has struck out six or more batters five times across that stretch. Perez will have over a week to rest before his next start, which is projected to come during a rematch with the Cardinals in St. Louis.