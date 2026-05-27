Marlins' Eury Perez: Exits start due to hamstring issue

Perez was removed after four innings in his start Wednesday against the Blue Jays due to a right hamstring spasm, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Before abruptly leaving the game, Perez was cruising along to his best start of the season. He held the Blue Jays off the board through the first four innings, allowing just three hits -- all singles -- and no walks while recording a season-high nine punchouts. According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Perez appeared to suffer the injury while doing some stretching prior to the fifth inning and needed assistance to get down the steps in the Miami dugout before heading to the clubhouse. The Marlins should have more information on the severity of Perez's injury in the days to come, but the fact that his hamstring issue is being listed as a spasm rather than a strain offers hope that he'll avoid missing his next start, which is tentatively set for next Tuesday in Washington.