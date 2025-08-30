Perez (6-4) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning without recording a strikeout.

Perez entered Friday's contest off the heels of a quality start against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Any momentum from that outing fizzled out immediately Friday, with the 22-year-old right-hander allowing the first five batters he faced on board, which converted into five runs on homers from Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo. Perez was pulled after tossing 39 pitches (21 strikes) and recording just two outs, which is the shortest outing of his major-league career since July 1, 2023 against Atlanta, when he logged just one out while allowing six runs in a loss. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.