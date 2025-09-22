Perez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers, allowing two hits and a walk across four scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Perez struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced, and retired 10 straight batters at one point, flashing dominant stuff once again but exited after 84 pitches. The right-hander's September has been a tale of two halves, as he was tagged for 10 runs across his first two starts of the month but has since bounced back with nine straight scoreless innings over his last two. Perez will carry a 4.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 94:29 K:BB through 90 frames into his next scheduled outing against the Mets.