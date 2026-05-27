Marlins' Eury Perez: Headed for imaging on hamstring

Perez said after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays that he will undergo further imaging on his right hamstring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After limiting the Blue Jays to three base hits while striking out nine and issuing no walks over four scoreless frames, Perez was pulled in advance of the fifth inning of his start Wednesday due to a right hamstring spasm. The Marlins will send Perez in for an MRI to glean more information on the severity of the injury, which the right-hander indicated is already beginning to show some improvement. Until the results of his imaging are available, Perez's status for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday in Washington is up in the air.