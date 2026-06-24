Marlins' Eury Perez: Limited workload in return

Perez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a thigh injury that had sidelined him since May 27, Perez was limited to 68 pitches (44 strikes) and fell one out short of qualifying for the victory, as Miami took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. The 23-year-old right-hander carries a 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 73:28 K:BB through 67.1 innings on the season, but he's given up one earned run or fewer in his last three trips to the mound, and he could be poised for a monster second half if he can stay healthy. Perez should get stretched out to a more normal workload in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Colorado.