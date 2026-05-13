Perez (2-5) took the loss against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Perez did well outside of the fifth inning, when he gave up three runs on a walk and two hits (including a Ryan Jeffers homer). However, that was more than enough for Minnesota to pull out the win in a game during which Twins starter Bailey Ober recorded his first career shutout. On a positive note for Perez, he posted his third quality start of the campaign and tied a season high with eight punchouts while showing improvement over the five-run, five-inning dud he labored through his last time out. Perez is in line to make his next start at Tampa Bay this weekend.