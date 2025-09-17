Perez (7-5) allowed one hit and struck out six without walking a batter over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Perez likely had more to give, but a rain delay cut his start short at 71 pitches (46 strikes). It was still an improvement on his recent work -- he had allowed a total of 29 runs (27 earned) over 31 innings across his last seven starts, posting a 7.84 ERA in that span. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential this season, mainly in July, but he's also displayed plenty of inconsistency. He's at a 4.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB through 86 innings across 18 starts. He's projected for another road start over the weekend against the Rangers.