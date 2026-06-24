Marlins' Eury Perez: Reinstated ahead of start

The Marlins reinstated Perez (gracilis) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers.

Though Miami manager Clayton McCullough said that Perez would likely be shelved for around eight weeks after being diagnosed with a right gracilis strain May 29, the right-hander will wind up returning to the big club in just under a month. During his lone rehab start last week with Triple-A Jacksonville, Perez covered 3.2 innings and tossed 51 pitches, so he'll likely be somewhat limited from a workload perspective as he rejoins the big-league rotation. Perez should be ready to handle a more typical starter's workload following Wednesday's outing.