Perez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during a 7-4 loss to Cincinnati. He struck out seven.

Perez made the jump from Double-A Pensacola to make his MLB debut Friday, and despite taking a no-decision, he impressed with his stuff and gave Miami a chance to compete. Both of the runs he allowed came via solo home runs, but he kept the bases clean for the most part and half of the rookie's outs were strikeouts. The 20-year-old presumably did enough to earn another start at the big-league level, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game set versus Washington next week.