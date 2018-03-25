Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Makes Opening Day roster
Cooper was informed Sunday that he's made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper is in the midst of a productive first spring camp with the Marlins, going 15-for-52 with three home runs. He'll likely serve as a pinch-hitting option most of the time, but the 27-year-old can also take the field at first base and both of the corner-outfield spots.
