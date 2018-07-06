Cooper (wrist) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper will immediately rejoin the starting lineup, manning left field and hitting sixth in the order. The outfielder hasn't played in a big-league contest since April 1 due to a right wrist contusion. Expect him to see some time at both corner-outfield positions as well as first base behind Justin Bour.

