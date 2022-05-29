Manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that Luzardo (forearm) has yet to resume a throwing program and will take longer than the Marlins initially expected to return from the 15-day injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

When Miami placed Luzardo on the IL on May 12 with a left forearm strain, the team held out hope that the southpaw might be ready for activation shortly after the 15 days lapsed, but that didn't come to fruition. Since he's yet to resume activity and will need to be built back up for a starting role, Luzardo is realistically multiple weeks away from coming off the IL, and it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extended through the All-Star break. Miami plans to call up Edward Cabrera from Triple-A Jacksonville this week to step in as their new fifth starter after Cody Poteet (elbow) joined Luzardo on the IL on Sunday.