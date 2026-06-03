Marlins' Joe Mack: Cracks first major-league homer

Mack went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during the Marlins' 7-3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Both teams failed to score through the first four innings of Tuesday's game, but Mack quickly changed that with a two-run homer off Miles Mikolas in the fifth inning, which was followed up by consecutive solo homers from Heriberto Hernandez and Otto Lopez. It was the first home run of Mack's major-league career, and he gave the Marlins an insurance run in the ninth with a sacrifice bunt that brought Liam Hicks home. Mack is slashing .214/.257/.300 with nine RBI, four extra-base hits and eight runs scored across 76 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville in early May.