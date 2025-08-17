The Marlins will recall Wiemer from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Sunday's game in Boston, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The move isn't official, but Wiemer will come up to replace Kyle Stowers (side strain) on the big-league roster. The righty-hitting Wiemer is hitting .375 with two home runs, one steal and a 7:7 K:BB in 40 plate appearances at Triple-A since the Marlins claimed him off waivers Aug. 4. The Marlins will have a handful of outfielders vying for work with Stowers set to miss multiple weeks, but Wiemer could provide power and speed in the short term if it seems like he's set for steady playing time.