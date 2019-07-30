The Marlins promoted Misner from their rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate to Low-A Clinton on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The No. 35 overall pick in June's first-year player draft, Misner was never expected to stick around in rookie ball for long, given his status as a polished college outfielder. He'll make the jump to the Midwest League after posting a .421 on-base percentage to go with a 3-for-3 success rate on stolen-base attempts during his first eight games in the professional ranks.