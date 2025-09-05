Stowers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

As expected, Stowers will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Friday, likely the last step in his recovery from a strained left oblique. The outfielder has been sidelined since Aug. 17 and shouldn't require too many games at Jacksonville before being reinstated from the injured list.