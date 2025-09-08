Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Monday that Stowers (oblique) underwent imaging on his right side Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers has been out since mid-August with a left oblique strain, but it was soreness in his right side that kept him out of his last two scheduled rehab games over the weekend and necessitated imaging Monday. The results of the imaging are not yet known. Stowers had been expected back from the 15-day injured list Monday, but his status is now in limbo.