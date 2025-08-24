Acosta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Acosta proceeded to start five consecutive games across three different spots in the infield and went 2-for-15 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk. Acosta projects to fill more of a utility role moving forward, as he was the beneficiary of starting shortstop Otto Lopez missing the previous three games due to an illness before Lopez was cleared to rejoin the lineup Sunday.