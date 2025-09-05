The Marlins will recall Acosta from Triple-A Jacksonville before Friday's contest against the Phillies, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Acosta will take the roster spot vacated by the injured Connor Norby (undisclosed) and could see ample playing time at third base while Norby is shelved. The 22-year-old Acosta went went just 4-for-24 during his nine games with the big club, though three of those hits left the ballpark. Acosta has slashed .229/.315/.377 with 13 homers and 31 steals this season with Jacksonville.