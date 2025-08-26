Acosta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, the rookie infielder homered off Pierce Johnson in the eighth inning for what proved to be the game-winning run. Acosta has just three hits in his first 18 big-league at-bats, but all three have left the yard for solo shots. The 22-year-old seems likely to lose his spot on the roster once Connor Norby (wrist) is cleared to come off the IL, although the Marlins could delay that move until Sept. 1 in order to keep Acosta in the majors and take a longer look at him, as the team shifts its focus from a long-shot wild-card bid to 2026.