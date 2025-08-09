The Marlins added Gusto to their roster as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Gusto will make his Marlins debut Saturday while starting the first game of Saturday's twin bill. The 26-year-old rookie logged a 4.92 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 86 innings with the Astros, though he pitched six innings of one-run ball during his most recent MLB outing July 30 against Washington. He'll likely head back to Triple-A following Saturday's festivities.