Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Claims another franchise record

Alcantara (13-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Angels, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

With his eighth out of the afternoon -- a strikeout of Josh Lowe -- the veteran righty became the Marlins' all-time leader in innings pitched, passing Ricky Nolasco. Alcantara has been locked in of late, tossing 20 consecutive shutout frames over his last three outings and winning all three while posting a 0.75 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB. His 13 wins is tied for second in the NL, behind Cristopher's Sanchez 15. Alcantara will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Cincinnati.