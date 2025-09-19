Alcantara (10-12) earned the win Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings.

Alcantara gave up two runs in the second inning, including a solo homer to Blaine Crim, before surrendering another long ball to Yanquiel Fernandez in the seventh but ultimately limited Colorado enough to earn the win. The right-hander was one out shy of logging his fifth seven-inning outing in his last six starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.88 ERA and an excellent 42:7 K:BB across 40.2 innings while picking up four victories. The 30-year-old is scheduled to take the mound next against the Phillies.