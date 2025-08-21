Alcantara (7-11) earned the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

The veteran right-hander turned in another excellent outing, generating 20 swinging strikes on a season-high 114 pitches and setting another season best with nine punchouts. Alcantara has now yielded one run or fewer in four of his last six starts, including three starts in which he finished the seventh inning, offering glimpses of the Cy Young-level dominance he displayed in prior seasons. Alcantara will take a 6.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 106:49 K:BB into his next scheduled start against Atlanta.