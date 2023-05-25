Alcantara (2-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Alcantara gave up a run and two extra-base hits on the first six pitches of his night. He shut down the Rockies from there, only allowing another run on an Elias Diaz solo shot in the sixth. Alcantara has failed to live up to his phenomenal 2022 campaign. He has allowed at least two runs in nine of his 10 starts and has a career-high 4.86 ERA. His FIP sits at 3.58, implying he will improve, but may not reach the dominance he had last season.