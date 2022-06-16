Scott (2-2) took the loss and blew his first save of the season Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 3-1 by the Phillies, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. Both outs came on strikeouts.

Called in to close out a combined shutout, Scott instead put two runners aboard before serving up a walkoff homer to backup catcher Garrett Stubbs. Scott hadn't allowed an earned run in June prior to Wednesday's stumble, but his 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB through 25 innings on the season make it tough to count on him holding down the closer job in Miami for the long haul.