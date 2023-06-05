Scott (4-1) picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the A's, walking one batter in a scoreless eighth inning.

The southpaw kept the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the eighth, and got rewarded when the Marlins took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Scott has reeled off 11 straight scoreless appearances, shaving nearly two runs off his ERA in the process, and on the season he sports a 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB through 28 innings. He also has nine holds and two saves in addition to his wins, and with A.J. Puk (elbow) closing in on his return, Scott figures to remain in a setup role.