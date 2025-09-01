Marlins' Thomas White: Bumped up to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White was promoted from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
White earned the promotion following a dominant stint at Pensacola, where he held a 1.59 ERA and 75:24 K:BB over 45.1 innings covering 10 starts. Between Pensacola and High-A Beloit this season, the southpaw has collected a 2.13 ERA and 128:41 K:BB across 80.1 frames. White won't turn 21 until later this month and probably won't be under consideration for a major-league promotion until 2026, but he's established himself as one of the better pitching prospects in baseball.
