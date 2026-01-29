The Marlins have extended White an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

White is only 21 and has made just two starts at the Triple-A level, so he's likely to begin the 2026 season back in the minors as he continues working on his control. That said, the lefty is one of the most exciting young pitching prospects in baseball and has a good chance to debut at some point during the upcoming season. White collected a 2.31 ERA with a whopping 145 strikeouts (and 51 walks) over 89.2 innings across three minor-league stops in 2025.