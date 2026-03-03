The Marlins reassigned White (oblique) to minor-league camp Tuesday.

White was a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, anyway, but a recent oblique strain sealed his fate. He is not expected to be game-ready until late March, so White could get a late start to the minor-league season. The top prospect collected a 2.31 ERA and 145:51 K:BB over 89.2 innings across three minor-league stops in 2025.