White gave up two hits over five scoreless innings for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, striking out 14 without walking a batter.

The 20-year-old southpaw set a new career high in Ks, and per Cole Weintraub of MLB.com, 13 of those strikeouts came in a 14-batter span -- something no major-league pitcher has done since 1961. White has a 2.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 20 innings over five starts since getting promoted for Pensacola, and the Marlins' top pitching prospect may not be long for Double-A if he keeps dominating like this.