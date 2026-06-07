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Marlins' Tyler Zuber: Puts out fire for first save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Zuber secured the save Saturday against the Rays, allowing no baserunners in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Closer Pete Fairbanks allowed a pair of runs to let the Rays right back into the game, but Zuber quickly extinguish the fire by fanning Junior Caminero for the final out. It's hard to envision Zuber, who saw his first career save chance Saturday, seeing consistent high-leverage work going forward. It was only his second major-league appearance of the year after Zuber opened the year with Triple-A Jacksonville.

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